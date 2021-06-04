Two men have been charged after a cannabis farm was uncovered in Prestwich.

On Wednesday evening (June 2nd 2021) at around 9.30pm, officers from the City of Manchester North Organised Crime Disruption Team, working alongside local district teams, stopped a vehicle travelling on Fernclough road in Harpurhey. They conducted a search of the driver and the vehicle, and recovered a large quantity of cash, an extendable baton, and a kitchen knife.

Following this, a Section 18 search (a search of a premises for evidence following an arrest under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act) was carried out at an address on Parkville Road in Prestwich. There, officers uncovered a large scale cannabis farm, and seized between 200-300 cannabis plants.

Arman Selamaj, 24, of Parkville Road, Prestwich, has been charged with production of cannabis.

Edward Goga, 28, of no fixed abode has been charged with possession of a bladed article, possession of an offensive weapon, driving without a license and without insurance.

They have both been remanded in custody and will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 4th June 2021).

(Lead Image Credit: Google)