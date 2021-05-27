Two cars damaged following an arson attack in Rochdale

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for information following an arson attack in the Spotland area of Rochdale.

Two vehicles were damaged in the incident as well as damage to a property on Marne Cresent.

Four men who travelled to the area in a light coloured vehicle are believed to have caused the damage.

No injuries were sustained.

A GMP spokesperson said: “At around 12.15 am on Wednesday 26 May 2021 officers received a report of a fire near a property on Marne Crescent.

Emergency services attended and located two vehicles damaged with one having been set alight. Damage was also discovered against the property.

It is believed the fire and damage was caused by four males who had travelled along Marne Crescent in a light coloured vehicle. The males are then believed to have fled the scene in the direction of Bury Road

A full investigation has been launched to identify the offenders and enquiries are currently ongoing.”

Detective Inspector Crewe of GMP’s Rochdale district, added: “Thankfully no one was injured and the fire was safely extinguished.

“We have increased patrols and our presence in the area and I would encourage anyone with concerns or information to speak with officers.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen this incident or can provide any information/dash-cam footage to the police. If you do have information that could assist our enquiries, no matter how small, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8635 quoting incident 0031 of 26/05/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.