Two arrested after Section 18 assault in the Smallbridge area of Rochdale

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault after an incident on Stevenson Square in the Smallbridge area of Rochdale, last night.

One man was injured in the assault and was taken to hospital.

The Air Ambulance landed close to the scene at around 6.30pm and left shortly after 7.15pm.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 6.15pm on Sunday 19 July 2020, police were called to reports of an assault on Stevenson Square, Rochdale.

Officers attended.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with face, neck and hand injuries.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault. They remain in police custody for questioning.”

North West Ambulance Service said they sent an RRV, 2 ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene yesterday and they also confirmed they took a patient to hospital.