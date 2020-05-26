Town of Culture Events Begin in Bury

People in Bury are being urged to take part in events as Bury becomes the first Greater Manchester Town of Culture. Events will be held online and in the streets due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the events that will be taking place around Bury include:

Bury’s own The Met being the host venue for much of the United We Stream programme, featuring DJs, big name acts like Elbow and Brandon Flowers, performance, arts and food. Much of the content, viewed at https://unitedwestream.co.uk by millions across the world, has been filmed live from the venue.

Bury Art Museum and Sculpture Centre is providing weekly inspiration through themed art and creative activities including resources to design, print, colour, make and display

Take a virtual tour of the latest sculpture centre exhibition – The Pothole (Mark Tanner Sculpture Award National Touring Programme), by Anna Reading.

Sketchbook Still Social is the gallery’s Digital Social Hub providing daily prompt words and inspiration from the art collection each day where it’s as much about giving it a go and having fun as creating a masterpiece.

The Fusilier Museum has put together the highlights of their exhibitions as a resource to view online to learn more about the military heritage of the borough.

The Met’s resident artist, Professor Jigget, is hosting live interactive stories – Bedtime Tales and Folklore, Myths & Legends.

Bury Youth Theatre are sharing their latest performances and storytelling online and are taking part in a UK-wide time capsule project with other youth theatres.

Bury’s online library and archive, available on Borrowbox, celebrated through the Bury Library podcast – Dinosaurs Didn’t Read, promoted as part of World Book evening at the end of April.

Storybox, who hold monthly dementia friendly creative sessions at the Art Museum have delivered sessions online.

Bury was announced as Greater Manchester’s first town of culture in December 2019 and will mark it with events across 2020 and 2021 to celebrate the contribution of the arts, our communities and our heritage to our borough.

Councillor Jane Black, cabinet member for the cultural economy, said: “We may not be able to get together at the moment in a choir, or be able to visit our museums and art galleries.

“However, we can still enjoy and be inspired by art, sculpture, storytelling and history in our museums and galleries.

“We would also love the streets of Bury to be alive with the sound of singing from our doorsteps for the Together in One Voice event – my own street is taking part. I hope the borough’s communities will sing in full voice and play their part in bringing us all together in music.”