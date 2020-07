Tottington Road has re-opened after being blocked earlier this evening between Whitelegge Street & Valley View.

We believe this was due to an overturned car

Greater Manchester Police & Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service attended.

Rosso Buses reported earlier delays to there Tottington Line service, but services have now resumed.

⚠️ The Police have now reopened the road and our #TottingtonLine will be resuming to normal.

The next #TottingtonLine will leave Bury as planned at 22:16. Once again apologies for the recent disruption and thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this. — Rosso (@Rossobus) July 11, 2020

Emergency services have been contacted for comment.

More to follow…