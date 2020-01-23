Tipping on the fly – residents caught out by council

Two Rochdale residents have been fined after council investigations linked them to fly-tipping offences.

The pair were ordered to pay costs for offences contrary to the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 January.

Katie Lewis, 29, of Crown Street, Rochdale, pleaded guilty to dumping bags of waste on top of a discarded sofa in Crown Street, Rochdale, in December 2018 and was ordered to pay £220 in fines and costs.

Alysan Burke, 27, of Bernard Street, Rochdale, formerly of Gale Street, Rochdale, also pleaded guilty to dumping bags of waste in Gale Street, Rochdale, in September 2018, and was ordered to pay £290 in fines and costs.

Both denied that all the waste had been deposited by them, yet correspondence addressed to each of them was found in the waste.

The council is committed to tackling residents who do not dispose of their waste responsibly. People who pay for waste to be removed must ensure that those doing the work have the appropriate waste carrier’s licence. If waste is found dumped, residents are liable for prosecution.

Large bulky waste can be collected by the council, or taken to one of the local household waste recycling centres.

Councillor Neil Emmott, the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We are passionate about keeping our streets clean, which is why we prosecute this type of crime whenever we can. There is no reason for waste to be dumped in the street – it is simply inexcusable and creates a blight for the majority of people who dispose of their rubbish responsibly.”

If you have any information about fly-tipping or those responsible, please report it at rochdale.gov.uk/flytipping or by calling 0300 303 8884.

Information about how to dispose of bulky waste and the locations of recycling centres can be found at rochdale.gov.uk/recycling