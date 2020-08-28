Three men from Bury have been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Cole Kershaw

Three men from Bury have been charged with the murder of Cole Kershaw.

Kamran Mohammed (28/03/2001), of Kingsdale Close, Mohammed Izaarh Khan (19/04/1999), of Palace Street, and Khayam Ali Khurshid (20/03/1992), of Eton Hill Road, have each been charged with one count of murder.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 28 August 2020).

At around 9.40pm on Wednesday 12 August 2020, police were called to reports of a firearms discharge on Chesham Road.

Officers attended and established that an 18-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. He has since been formally identified as Cole Kershaw.