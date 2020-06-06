Thousands attend Black Lives Matter protest in the City Centre

Thousands of people have headed to Manchester City Centre this afternoon.

Health secretary Matt Hancock did appeal to the nation yesterday for people not to attend demonstrations this weekend.

Today’s gathering is one of three planned this weekend as part of the Black Lives Matter movement sparked by the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Mr Floyd died in police custody in the US after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.

Chants of “Black Lives Matter” could be heard across the City on Saturday afternoon

The protest started in Piccadilly Gardens then moved up Market Street towards Deansgate

Attendee Josh Hawkins said on twitter this is “probably the most powerful thing I’ve ever seen and been a part of”

But some had their concerns, Carl Hartley said it’s “worrying to see how close all these people are to each other in Manchester today. Totally support why they are all there. I just hope it doesn’t lead to more #Coronavirus deaths.

Darren Radcliffe who works in the City Centre said on twitter “After working a few days in the office and Manchester being a ghost town, this looks crazy!”

Thousands have also gathered in Parliament Square in London

Boxing star, Anthony Joshua attended a protest in Watford, north London – despite being on crutches.

(Lead Image Credit: Charlotte)