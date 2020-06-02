This local group are urging Greater Manchester to go green this summer

The Wildlife Trust is urging the region to bring wildlife to their gardens and have given some top tips to attract natures finest creatures to gardens, balconies and windows.

This saw the City Nature Challenge come to life where in Greater Manchester 222 people took part over the course of four days. 4,760 new records of 830 different species were collected showing the wondeful array of wildlife the region has.

A recent study shows one fifth of Greater Manchester is green proving that if everyone does their bit in the community the population can make Manchester a more environmentally friendly place to be. Through ‘The wildlife Trust’ scheme towns can have birds tweeting all day!

Councillor Andrew Western, GMCA Lead for the Green City-Region is keen to help make Manchester a friendlier place to live with a greater array of wildlife.

Western said “The Five-Year Environment Plan really highlights Greater Manchester’s key focus on enhancing its natural environment with ground-breaking projects working to improve and enhance nature for future generations. Simple actions can go a long way and My Wild Garden provides a chance for residents to play their part too”.

“I know it’s a really difficult period for people and not everybody’s circumstances will allow this but if you do have access to a garden or communal area and can afford it in these strange times, please do lend a hand. From putting up a bird feeder to rewilding your green space, every action can make a difference. Not only is this project allowing for nature to flourish and recuperate, it also provides a chance for the people of Greater Manchester to feel connected to the natural world.”

My Wild Garden campaign have created a free downloadable guide filled with tips to support the wildlife living right on your doorstep. You can follow them at @GMGreenCity @Lancswildlife

The Wildlife Trust Group is a collaboration group dedicated to promoting wildlife in Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside.