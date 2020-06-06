Thinking about queuing at McDonald’s? You could lose your driving license if you do!

McDonald’s have re-opened their drive thru’s in Greater Manchester yet there is already controversy over the new online system when ordering food.

Drive thru only services have already lead to temporary chain closures due to heavy traffic and as the popular service re-opens, queuing for hours on end has become inevitable if you want your fast food fix.

However, a new problem has recently arisen since the home of the “Big Mac” welcomed visitors again. Whilst customers can download the McDonalds app on their phone in order to speed up the ordering process, drivers could see themselves in big trouble with the police if they are caught ordering food on their phone whilst driving to pick up the takeout.

Police are patrolling the traffic jams at drive thru’s all over Britain and are on the lookout for drivers ditching social awareness for social media. Fines can go up to £1,000 if you are caught and six points on your license.

According to the RAC guide to mobile online law, the regulation states: “If your engine is running, your phone should be nowhere near your hands. This is still the case if the engine stops automatically to save fuel. As to whether you’re safe on private land – any road the public has free access to is covered by the laws.

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis gave this warning to drivers:

“Every driver should always ensure they are parked and have their engine switched off before using a handheld phone – anything else could land them in trouble, even if they are in a car park, drive-thru or petrol forecourt”.

The penalty for being caught using a handheld device while driving is six penalty points and a £200 fine.

That means you’ll automatically lose your license if you passed your driving test within the last two years.

If the police think yours is a particularly extreme case you can also be taken to court where you can be banned from driving and receive a maximum fine of £1,000 – rising to £2,500 if you’re driving a lorry or bus.

Therefore passengers are advised to order food or worse case scenario if the driver needs to use their phone to pay, pulling up by the side of the road is best advised.