The Tottington Snake uniting the community

People in Tottington are adding to the local area with their very own ‘Totty Snake’ – made from painted rocks.

The snake is growing every day. Currently, over 500 painted rocks have been added to the snake by families during lockdown. The whole community is getting involved – with a wide range of creations from motivational quotes, baby announcements, portraits and even a full fry up.

The snake can be found on the Kirklees Trail near Tottington High School for those who wish to contribute.

There is debate about how the snake can become a permanent part of the town’s history, particularly as the grey weather starts to wash some of the paintings away. There are offers to place the snake in the local school and Bury museum. Residents have also considered concreting the snake on the trail.

Local man, Mark Withington, who placed the first stone with his children, said:

“When I saw the idea in Buxton, I thought it would be great for the community during lockdown. Encouraging people to walk and to be creative. My children were the first to put them on and now it’s a great community piece. I just hope it continues to grow and it can stay where everyone can see it.”