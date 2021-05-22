The three Rs – the priorities for the council’s leadership

Response, recovery and regeneration will be the over-riding priorities for members of Bury Council’s new cabinet.

The ‘three Rs’ aim to ensure that Bury can bounce back post-Covid and create prosperity and opportunities for all sections of the community.

The cabinet members were confirmed at Wednesday’s (19 May) annual council meeting, at which Prestwich councillor Eamonn O’Brien was re-elected as leader of the council.

Cllr O’Brien said: “We’ve all been through a lot in the last year, but make no mistake – there’s a huge amount to do as we emerge from coronavirus lockdown.

“Our response to Covid-19 must continue, as the virus is still part of our daily lives. We’ve got to keep up our fight against this potentially fatal illness: and, even as more people are vaccinated, we need to continue to follow the rules about social distancing and hand hygiene to reduce the likelihood of transmission.

“It’s still essential for us to carry out extensive testing, and make sure the pressure on our hospitals doesn’t increase. Vulnerable citizens will still need looking after, whether in care homes or through our network of Community Hubs, and we must keep our children safe in schools.

“And our local businesses will still need financial support – details of the grants available are here www.bury.gov.uk/restartgrant

“To help us recover from the pandemic, we’ll be refreshing our 10-point plan to boost the economy, which was originally drawn up before the pandemic. This will identify the key issues facing us, spell out what our priorities are, and identify the resources needed to fund them. This will be embedded in our Bury 2030 vision, securing our future for generations to come.

“And finally, regeneration. We will shortly be submitting bids totalling around £30 million to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, to continue the regeneration of Radcliffe and transform Bury town centre around our famous Bury Market. We’ll also be consulting on the Ramsbottom town plan, bringing forward new housing on brownfield sites, and implementing a range of measures to improve the social care and wellbeing of our residents.

“At the core of all this will be our far-reaching and comprehensive Climate Action Strategy, which we will formally launch next week. This will need everyone in Bury – residents, businesses, organisations – to get on board if we are to achieve our ambition of becoming carbon neutral by 2038, and making our borough (and the planet) a better place for our children and their children.

“There’s a lot to do – but if we all work together, as we have done during the pandemic, we will succeed in making Bury flourish. Let’s do it!”

The new cabinet members and their portfolios

Cllr Eamonn O’Brien – Leader; Finance and Growth

Cllr Tamoor Tariq – Deputy Leader; Children, Young People and Skills

Cllr Andrea Simpson – First Deputy; Health and Wellbeing

Cllr Alan Quinn – Environment, Climate Change and Operations

Cllr Richard Gold – Communities

Cllr Charlotte Morris – Culture and the Economy

Cllr Tahir Rafiq – Corporate Affairs and HR

Cllr Clare Cummins – Housing Services