The organiser of a large gathering in Manchester City Centre yesterday has been issued with a £10,000 fine

The organiser of a large gathering in Manchester City Centre over the weekend has been issued with a £10,000 Fixed Penalty Notice.

Officers were injured while attempting to peacefully disperse the gathering yesterday (Sunday 8 November 2020), which at its peak saw more than 600 people in attendance at Piccadilly Gardens.

Following enquiries, a 40-year-old man from Trafford has been issued with a £10K FPN.

25 £200 FPNs have now been issued to people who attended the gathering.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, were arrested for beach of the peace and both received a £200 FPN.

A man, aged 40, was arrested under Section 5 of the Public Order Act. He was also issued with a £200 FPN.

A woman, aged 23, was arrested under Section 4 of the Public Order Act and was released under investigation. She was also issued with a £200 FPN.

Assistant Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Mabs Hussain, said: “Ahead of Sunday, officers attempted to engage with the person organising this gathering – warning him of the likely consequences and advising, for his and everyone else’s sake, to abandon his plans.

“However, he decided to ignore this advice and pressed ahead with a reckless and completely irresponsible course of action. He has been left with a significant financial penalty as a result.

“Work is ongoing to identify others who were in attendance at the gathering and blatantly breaching Government restrictions.

“Gatherings such as this increase demand on our officers, who are already working tirelessly in difficult circumstances to help protect our communities.

“Government restrictions on social distancing are in place to control the spread of Covid-19.

“We recognise that these are difficult times, but I would implore everyone to think of their loved ones and do your bit to fight the virus, as well as protecting our NHS, by complying with current restrictions during lockdown.”