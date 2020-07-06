The Met welcomes emergency Government Arts Funding

The Met is delighted and rather relieved to receive emergency funding as the Arts industry was finally supported by the Government in a world leading £1.57 billion pound emergency funding plan. The biggest ever one off funding for the Arts Sector, the Government looks to have given in to mounting pressure from actors, actresses and politicians.
Nationally theatres and theatre companies are the beating heart of the economy, however with coroanvirus restrictions in place the chances of theatres re-opening remain improbable. Key regional figures including Andy Burnham and Sacha Lord have called for help in protecting theatres.
Regionally the situation is no different whatsoever. The Met in Bury Town Centre was delighted to receive this survival funding.
“The Met welcomes news of the DCMS funding pot that will be available to support the arts. We’re hopeful it will help to save jobs here in Bury and help make sure The Met is able to keep innovating and responding to the difficult situation that we all find ourselves in.
While we await further details of how the fund will be accessed, we hope that the money will make its way to smaller organisations like ourselves in towns like Bury, where the impact of creativity on people’s lives and livelihoods is keenly felt.
We’re eager to open again as soon as we can do so safely. In the meantime we are grateful for news of this support package and for the work of campaigns led by the Music Venues Trust and Future Arts Centres, among others, which have helped make the case for the importance of venues like ours.”
