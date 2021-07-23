“The infection rate in Bury is still far too high” says director of public health as over 100,000 have now had two jabs

Bury residents are being urged to get their Covid vaccinations and take the total number of jabs beyond the current 231,168.

The latest figures show that 128,513 people have now had their first dose of the vaccination, and 102,655 residents have had both jabs.

Clinics are running every day across the borough, most of them with no appointment needed, for anyone aged 18+ who lives, works or studies in Bury.

These clinics are offering first and second doses of both the Pfizer and AZ vaccines – for the latest list, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index…. – you must return for your second jab to get full protection against the virus.

To offer the best safeguard against infection, second doses are offered at 8+ weeks after the first dose. Patients may be offered their second vaccine earlier but only to avoid wastage or because of a specific medical condition.

As the final lockdown measures are lifted on Monday (19 July), residents are urged to remain cautious to reduce the risk of transmission.

Lesley Jones, Bury’s director of public health, said: “The infection rate in Bury is still far too high, and we don’t know how much pressure this is going to put on the NHS or how many people will become seriously ill with the virus.

“While it is no longer be a legal requirement to wear face masks or maintain social distancing, we are calling on Bury people to do the following: keep washing your hands regularly, take part in ‘track and trace’, and self-isolate if you test positive. Also, meet outdoors when you can, and continue to wear face coverings in high-risk settings such as public transport, shops and health centres.”

She added: “The vaccination programme has been a huge success, but we need to keep up the momentum: thousands of people, particularly young people, have not had their jabs yet. We urge them to go along to one of our many walk-in clinics and get vaccinated – and remember to return for your second dose in order to get the full protection.”

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk