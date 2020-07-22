“The guidance is very clear. We’d encourage everybody to follow it.” – Andy Burnham on the advice of Rochdale Council

Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham hosted his weekly press conference earlier today.

The Mayor was alone for this press conference, in previous weeks he’s been joined by Deputy Mayor’s Sir Richard Leese & Baroness Beverley Hughes.

Andy opened by talking about this week’s data, across the 10 boroughs the numbers are generally coming down,

He did pick out Rochdale though and said they are working closely with the local council and Public Health England.

Rochdale’s rise could be seen due to ‘partly explained by a higher number of cases’, but Andy also added that Rochdale has the highest testing rate in GM and one of the highest in the country

He also reiterated the advice of Rochdale Council from last Friday – you can read the advice of the council here

And on that, he said: “The guidance is very clear. We’d encourage everybody to follow it.”

Here are the latest figures, provided in the press conference:

Andy the talked a bit more about data and said he was delighted that patient-specific data is to be given from Government

But did add that the level of successful contact trace data is low and worrying in some areas of GM, saying that contact tracing needs to be given to councils, supplementing the levels needed throughout the country

He also talked about statutory sick pay and that everybody needs to be able to have access to pay should they be isolating to secure financial security for the future.

We then moved onto more economic issues, talking about the Building Back Greener campaign, you can read about it in full here but one thing of note that the Mayor talked about was that GM wants all private hire taxis to be white livery, all hackney cabs to be black.

Moving onto questions,

The first was from me – I asked about spectators at sporting events and how village cricket can have spectators compared to non-league football which can’t.

Andy noted at cricket grounds there’s often a lot more space to socially distance compared to football, he added that it’s good to see people back watching cricket, the Mayor said he’ll be supporting non-league football clubs to reach some kind of agreement with the government.

Questions about Rochdale were high on the agenda, Mr Burnham noted that the lack of patient identifiable data affected their efforts to deal with the infection levels on the ground, but as mentioned earlier that data is starting to come through.

The Mayor’s next big push is on how poorer communities are struggling to comply with test and trace.

It was also asked about the PM’s comments last week about being back to a kind of normality by Christmas and Andy said: “It would be nice but I don’t think you can bank on that.”

Also, we asked today about face coverings on public transport and the Mayor said we are at around 90% compliance, he added his that he was happy with this.

And one of the final questions was from my colleague, Aaron Benson and he asked about the new transport system and could Manchester be turning into a Northern London?, the Mayor said Manchester will not turn into a pale imitation of London. We do things differently

He added that he wants transport affordable, and to have a single integrated travel system, and a set fee for what everybody spends on public transport and above all a clean system for all