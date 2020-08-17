The family of 18-year-old Cole Kershaw who was murdered in Bury have paid tribute to him.

The family of an 18-year-old man who was murdered in Bury have paid tribute to him.

At around 9.40pm on Wednesday 12 August 2020, police were called to reports of a firearms discharge on Chesham Road.

Officers attended and established that an 18-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. He has since been formally identified as Cole Kershaw.

Paying tribute to Cole, his dad said: “We, as a family, would like to say a few words in tribute to our son and brother – Cole Kershaw.

“Cole was many things to many people – To his brothers and sisters, he was someone to look up to, bounce off and sometimes be a nuisance with. To his friends, he was a top guy and a loyal mate. To me, he was simply my son and my everything.

“Raising Cole and his siblings on my own has been tough and we have had our ups and downs, but Cole was brought up to have respect and know right from wrong. He had a good heart and was growing in to the young man I am so proud of.

“Cole worked hard as an apprentice scaffolder and had recently returned to boxing – a sport that he loved and had a natural talent for. Cole gave 100% to everything he did and had a massive smile to match his personality.

“Cole was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and has, as a result, lost his life in a violent and tragic way.

“We will never come to terms with our loss. Cole was and always will be one of the most positive things in our lives and we are truly devastated to wake up in a world without him.

“My children and I have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from friends, family and the local community and thank everyone for their kindness.

“Sadly, the manner in which Cole dies is not unique and gun and knife crime is on the increase. We cannot have Cole back with us but pray that people learn from this, and in memory of Cole and his favourite pastime – boxing, would like to simply say “GLOVES UP GUNS DOWN”.

The investigation in to Cole’s murder is ongoing.

Four men have been arrested and released on bail.

A dedicated Major Incident Portal has been set up. Members of the public can, anonymously, share information directly with the investigation team via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20N07-PO1

Anyone with information can also contact police on 0161 856 6777 quoting 3452 of 12/08/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.