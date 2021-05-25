That’s class! Free event to help turn residents onto a career in education

A free online event aimed at supporting residents looking for a new career in 16-19 and adult education takes place next month.

The event will offer an overview of the Level 3, 4 and 5 education and training qualifications and how people can use them to open up a whole new range of career options.

Led by experts from Hopwood Hall College and skills advisors from Rochdale Borough Council, alongside representatives from Rochdale Training, it will give people an insight into how they can access the courses, in some cases free of charge, and the types of roles available to people who complete them.

Attendees will also hear from people who have completed the courses and how they’ve used them to further their careers.

Angie Simms, Teacher Training Coordinator at Hopwood Hall College, said: “Teaching doesn’t just take place in schools. There’s a whole range of career options open to people from all sorts of backgrounds and the sector is really growing, so there are lots of positions up for grabs.

“Lots of people who complete these qualifications have worked in a skilled profession, like plumbing, hairdressing or nursing, and now they want to pass this knowledge onto young people, by becoming lecturers in the subject. Others use it to become support tutors or employability trainers and some simply use it to build their confidence and progress in their current role. The level 3 award qualification may be fully funded, depending on eligibility, so people can give it a go without spending any money. If you’re looking at changing career, there’s never been a better time to get involved.”

Councillor John Blundell, cabinet member for regeneration and communications at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “Covid has presented incredible challenges over this past year and some people will no doubt be taking stock and reassessing their future, including their career options. The good news is that there are lots of opportunities out there, including some that people might not even have thought of.

“We’re determined to help Rochdale residents get ahead and make the most of these new opportunities which are emerging all the time. I’d urge people to get involved in this event. It’s simply a matter of dialling in and listening and seeing if it’s your cup of tea. Anybody who can’t use zoom can let the team know when they book their free place and they’ll support them every step of the way.”

The online event takes place on Thursday 10 June from 6 – 8pm. People need to register to attend ahead of time, by emailing: josbandskills@rochdale.gov.uk