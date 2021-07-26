TfGM urging passengers to plan their Metrolink journey as over 40 trams taken out of service due to damage

TfGM are urging passengers to plan their journey Metrolink today, as fewer trams are in operation across the network due to damage of a number of vehicles.

A 12-minute service is in place, with only single trams operating – meaning less capacity.

During routine overnight maintenance checks 43 trams were found to be damaged and can’t be used.

Further checks on other vehicles are continuing. The Metrolink operator, KeolisAmey Metrolink (KAM), is working as quickly as possible to bring the trams back into service and identify the infrastructure fault that has caused the damage.

Ticket acceptance is in place on local bus and train services.

TfGM’s Interim Head of Operations, Alex Cropper, said: “The operator has had to launch a much-reduced service after finding damage to over 40 trams during overnight maintenance and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this will cause to people’s journey today.

“KAM engineers are now carrying out inspections to identify what has caused the damage – but given the size of the network this might take some time.

“I’d like to reassure everyone that we are working extremely hard – in already very challenging circumstances – to resolve this issue, but it will have an impact on both the frequency and capacity available on the network.

“Staff will be out to support passengers, and we have put ticket acceptance in place across the network so customers can use local bus and train services to make their journey.

“We will keep people updated throughout the day, but please plan your journey in advance and, if you can, consider walking, cycling, or using other modes of transport.”

Passengers must wear a face covering, unless exempt, if using the Metrolink network and are encouraged to clean their hands frequently and use contactless payment.

(Lead Image Credit: TFGM)