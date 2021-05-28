Taxi drivers in Bury urged to get the vaccine when eligible

Black cab and private hire drivers have been praised for the vital role that they have been carrying out during the pandemic.

If any drivers have not had the vaccine yet they are being urged to do so when they become eligible to do so.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, Leader of Bury Council, said: “Our taxi and private hire sector play a hugely important role in moving people around the borough and over the past year they have been a vital link for vulnerable people to be able to get to crucial services.

“But being on the frontline does puts drivers, alongside other key workers, at more risk of catching the virus.

“It is therefore incredibly important that everyone gets vaccinated when they are get called forward to do so, especially our taxi drivers.

“I would like to thank all our volunteers, our partners in the Primary Care Networks, Bury CCG, the Northern Care Alliance and Fairfield Hospital, and Public Health for their work in vaccinating so many people and arranging vaccination sessions for key workers.”

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, Deputy Leader of the Council echoed the leader’s call.

He said: “With more than 104,000 people vaccinated in the borough there is great progress being made.

“We are working hard to make sure we vaccinate everyone who is eligible as quickly as possible and ensure maximum protection of the most vulnerable by bringing forward second doses.

“We have seen rising rates in neighbouring boroughs, and it’s important that we all do what we can to protect ourselves and others.

“We continue to urge everyone to be extra cautious: keeping their number of contacts to a minimum, remembering that meeting outside is safer than inside, and being extra vigilant with wearing face masks, hand washing, 2 metre distancing and ventilation.”

Adil Raja, Chairman of Bury Private Hire Drivers Association, said: “My message to everybody is you should have your vaccine as soon as possible.

“Every driver should have the vaccine for themselves, their customers and their families.

“Everybody should follow the government guidelines and have your jab so that we can get rid of Covid.”

Anyone eligible, who hasn’t had a vaccine, should book an appointment as soon as possible. If you’re not sure come and have a chat.

Use the NHS National Booking Service: https://bit.ly/2QWyW9g / call 119

Book locally (by appointment only) at https://covid.nhsbookings.com/gmpcn

It’s also important that everyone, particularly vital workers, continue to take the rapid LFT tests at home, twice per week to keep themselves, their families and friends, and others, safe.