Take care on the roads this Christmas

Festive revellers are urged to stay local this Christmas and not to have one for the road.

Council leaders say coronavirus rules mean we should not be travelling unnecessarily at this time anyway: but, if it’s essential, to watch your speed and don’t drink.

Councillor Richard Gold, deputy cabinet member for transport and infrastructure at Bury Council, said: “A lot has changed in our lives recently, but one thing that has not is the cost of speeding and drink-driving.

“You could lose your licence. You could lose your job. You could even go to jail. But, worst of all, you are putting other people’s lives at risk.

“We all have to stay local this year to help contain the spread of Covid-19. But if you absolutely must travel, do the right thing and don’t drink or speed. Anything else is dangerous and could have serious consequences.”

More advice on travel is available from Transport for Greater Manchester: https://tfgm.com/coronavirus