Students across Bury celebrate GCSE results

The big day has finally arrived for thousands of Bury teenagers who are receiving their GCSE results.

For the second year running, due to Covid-19, results have been awarded using teacher assessments.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, cabinet member for children’s services, young people and skills, said: “These successes are the result of five years of study at high school. The last two years have been extremely challenging for pupils, parents and teachers. The disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic saw most students studying at home for parts of each year. Since the return to school for all pupils in March, Bury’s Year 11s have been working hard to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding in their subjects.

“Congratulations to all pupils receiving their grades today. Over the last two years you have shown resilience in maintaining your studies and a real determination to succeed. I wish you every success as you secure your next step in education, employment or training.”

Cllr Tariq also thanked staff in Bury’s schools who had rigorously carried out moderation of students’ likely grades in line with government guidance.

He visited his old school, The Derby High School – where he is now a school governor – today (Thursday 12 August) to celebrate with students and staff.

“It was a pleasure meeting so many young people and finding out what today means to them, after unprecedented disruption to their education over the last 17 months,” he said.

Cllr Tariq also urged students to remember that, while lockdown measures have been lifted, coronavirus hasn’t gone away.

“Many of our students are now turning 16,” he said, “and, with perfect timing, they will soon be eligible to have a coronavirus vaccination and keep themselves and their friends and families safe.

“Why not celebrate your exam results by booking in for your first jab when you’re invited?”

Support

Support for pupils who need advice and guidance for their post-16 plan is available through Bury Council’s Connexions Service on 0161 253 7733 or by email connexions@bury.gov.uk. There is also a wealth of information on local college websites.

Information about pathways including apprenticeships and employment can be found on the Bury Career Event website (www.burycareersevent.org.uk). There is also the National Careers Service website (https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/) which provides information, advice and guidance to help pupils make decisions on learning, training and work.

If any pupil is worried about their exam results then they can access confidential and anonymous support through Shout, a 24-hour text messaging service (text GM to 85258) or they can chat with a friendly counsellor through Kooth (www.kooth.com). Further information about the support available is at www.hub.gmhsc.org.uk/mental-health