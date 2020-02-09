Storm Ciara – TRAVEL INFORMATION

Storm Ciara is causing major disruption to the travel network this afternoon

We have a full list of road closures & public transport issues below

ROADS

Three lanes closed and queueing traffic due to accident on M62 Eastbound from J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way (Milnrow) to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).

M66 Northbound exit slip road closed, slow traffic due to flooding at J3 Pilsworth Road (Hollins).

M62 Westbound closed, due to flooding from J19 A6046 Middleton Road to J18 M60 Simister Island.

M60 anticlockwise entry slip road closed due to flooding at J19 A576 Heaton Park Three Arrows Roundabout.

M6 Northbound entry slip road closed due to flooding at J23 A580 East Lancashire Road (Haydock).

M60 anticlockwise entry slip road closed due to flooding at J21 A6104 (Hollinwood).

A628 Woodhead Pass in both directions closed due to strong winds from A57 Mottram Moor (Gun Inn traffic lights, Hollingworth) to A616 ( Flouch Roundabout, Flouch ).

TRAMS

Bury Line – No service between Bury & Whitefield due to adverse weather, Tickets, passes & contactless can be used on buses; 41, 59, 135, 97, 98 & 524.

East Didsbury Line – Due to a tree blocking the line, there are no services operating between St Werburghs Road and East Didsbury. Tickets, passes & contactless can be used on buses; 23, 42, 43, 101, 102, 103, 85, 86, 142, 143 & 41.

Rochdale via Oldham Line – Due to a fallen tree on the line, there are no services operating between Rochdale and Shaw & Crompton in either direction. Tickets, passes & contactless can be used on buses: 58, 59, 81, 83, 181, 182 & 184.

TRAINS

TransPennine Express

Preston and Edinburgh/Glasgow Central in both directions due to flooding in various locations.

Preston and Bolton in both directions due to flooding at Blackrod.

Avanti West Coast

An amended train service will operate, with an hourly service between:

London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly via Stoke on Trent. London Euston and Liverpool Lime Street London Euston and Birmingham New Street London Euston and Preston Birmingham New Street and Preston Preston and Glasgow Central



BUSES

No major disruption is being reported, some bus services are being delayed due to drivers taking extra care on the roads.

