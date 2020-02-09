Storm Ciara causes chaos

Storm Ciara is causing chaos in the local area today.

Several flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency across Greater Manchester this morning.

Storm Ciara has battered the region with strong gusts and heavy rain across much of the morning, with people warned to stay indoors and only to travel if absolutely essential.

Two weather warnings are in place, with an amber wind warning in force until 9 pm on Sunday evening.

A yellow weather warning of rain has also been issued by the Met Office until 6 pm.

Now, the Environment Agency has issued six flood warnings – meaning “flooding is expected, immediate action is required”.

The River Irwell in Bury has bursed it’s banks, Cllr Tamoor Tariq has tweeted the following “Bury Council is setting up a rest centre at Castle Leisure Centre. Transport will be provided for those residents that need it. It’s important people follow the advice of the council and evacuate before things get worse”

Bury North MP James Daly is out in the local area and has said “if you require any assistance please do not hesitate to contact me.”

Chris Wilding, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Some significant river flooding is possible across parts of the north of England today due to heavy, persistent rain and severe gale force winds associated with Storm Ciara. We urge people in at-risk areas to remain vigilant. Minor coastal flooding impacts are also possible for parts of the south, west and north-east England coast, where high tides, large waves and coastal gales combine. We advise people to check their flood risk, stay safe and avoid activities such as storm selfies.”

The flood warnings have been issued in;

Local sporting fixtures have also been affected by the weather

Rochdale Hornets’ Challenge Cup tie has been postponed against York Acorn

Manchester City’s Premier League fixture against West Ham has also been postponed.

Manchester United’s women their home game against Chelsea at Leigh Sports Village has been postponed.

Ramsbottom United’s pitch has been half-covered by the rain that’s fallen in recent hours.

