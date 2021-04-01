Still time to complete your census this Easter

There’s still time to complete your census if you have not already done so – with households now asked to fill in the once a decade survey as soon as possible.

Sunday March 21 marked the day millions of people across England and Wales completed key questions about themselves and their households to ensure local services in every community are informed by the best information possible.

However, for those who have not yet submitted their online or paper questionnaire or have misplaced their invitation letter, help is available.

Reminder letters have started to be issued and Census 2021 field officers are now calling at addresses where records show there has been no response. They will never enter a house and will always be socially distanced, be equipped with PPE and work in line with all government guidance, operating in the same way as a postal or food delivery visit. They also carry ID.

Rochdale Borough Council have opened six local libraries where you can see someone to answer any questions you have as well as access the internet for free to complete your census. These are at Number One Riverside, Alkrington Library, Balderstone Library, Castleton Library, Darnhill Library and Spotland Library. You must wear a face covering if you visit, unless you’re exempt.

There are also two census support centres providing help – Wardleworth Community Centre on South Street in Rochdale and Mainway Insurance on Milkstone Road in Rochdale.

Bury Council have also opened a support centre with the help of the Attic Project at 3 Russell Street, Bury and is open every day (except Sundays and Bank Holidays) for appointments.

Appointments must be booked at the Attic Project due to the need to follow coronavirus social distancing rules.

To book an appointment, call 0161 285 6145, email info@atticprojectbury.com or if you would prefer to use the messaging service and they will arrange for someone to call you back, call 07733 655396

Completing the census is a legal requirement and anyone who does not complete it, or provides false information, could be fined up to £1,000.

Iain Bell, Office for National Statistics’ deputy national statistician, said: “The information you provide needs to be about who usually lives in your household on Census Day, which was March 21, however if you haven’t completed it yet there’s still time. The majority of people have already taken part but, for us to have the most accurate picture of the whole population, we need everyone to fill in their questionnaire. By doing so you will be helping shape the local services in your community – the bus routes, school places, the hospital beds.”

If you can’t find your unique access code that was sent in the post last month you can request a new one at rochdale.gov.uk/Census2021

Results from the census will shed light on the needs of different groups and communities, and the inequalities people are experiencing, ensuring the big decisions facing the country following the pandemic are based on the best information possible, through the anonymised answers provided. At a local level the same anonymised Census 2021 answers help councils shape services in your community.

The ONS will never share personal details, and no-one, including government bodies, will be able to identify individuals in census statistics. Personal census records will be kept secure for 100 years, and only then can future generations view it.

The census support line number is 0800 141 2021 and there’s more information on local authority websites.

The Office for National Statistics runs the census in England and Wales and is independent of government. Your details are protected by law and information published is always anonymous.