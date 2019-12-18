Stay safe, travel safely in Bury this Christmas

Christmas revellers are being urged to use legitimate taxis and private hire vehicles to get home safely over the festive period.

There are nearly 1,000 vehicles licensed in Bury which are either Hackney carriages or ‘minicabs’, so there should be no shortage of vehicles to choose from.

However, travellers are being urged to remember a few handy tips when booking a trip home.

Angela Lomax, head of licensing and trading standards at Bury Council, said: “Whether you make your way to a taxi rank, ring a local private hire firm or use an app, always make sure the car turning up is what you expect.

“The car should have licence plates front and back, near the number plate carrying the Bury Council logo. Only cars with these plates have been tested to Bury’s Council’s high standards. With any other council logo you cannot guarantee the driver will know the area or the vehicle be tested to Bury’s standards of safety and comfort.

“The driver should also be displaying their driver’s licence badge including their picture and driver number.”

She added: “Don’t flag a car down unless it is a Hackney carriage, which is either the London-style black cab or a car with a council plate with a letter H before the number. Flagging down anything else may mean the driver might not be insured in the event of an accident. A Hackney carriage vehicle will display a meter so you will be able to see the fare during the journey.

“If booking by phoning a local private hire firm, note a telephone number before going out, check if they provide a ring back service or can text you details of the car that’s going to arrive. You can agree a fare with the operator before the journey to avoid unexpected costs.”

Ms Lomax also suggested that travellers take a ‘taxi selfie’ showing the Bury Council logo plate and send it to a family member or friend.

She added: “It’s important to be safe while having a good time and by following our tips you can have fun, enjoy the ride and stay safe!”

Anyone needing to report any problems can leave a message with the council on 0161 253 5208 or emailing licensing@bury.gov.uk