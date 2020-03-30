“Stay safe” is the message from Rochdale Councillor

Cllr Daniel Meredith, the councillor from Balderstone & Kirkholt has taken time out of his busy schedule as a local councillor and returning to the NHS as an Urgent Care Nurse at Rochdale Infirmary to speak to our news team about what his community are doing to support people during the COVID-19 crisis.

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, Community engagement team created the Kirkholt Pantry 2/3 years ago, with help from local Councillors and their funds. At the time, it was only for RBH tenants and as a Ward Councillor, Danny has been trying to “widen RBH’s scope and offer the facility to all residents.”

The Pantry is not a ‘food bank’, Rochdale Borough Housing works with a food charity called ‘Fair Share’ who work with supermarkets to provide food for residents who cannot afford, the ever-increasing price of a weekly shop. Residents pay a membership fee of £3/week, the pantry provides their basic necessities (average supermarket shop £12/week).

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Danny has managed to convince RBH to open the Pantry to everyone in the Balderstone and Kirkholt ward. They “have a team of volunteers who are currently supporting the Pantry and delivering food to the vulnerable. I’d strongly encourage residents to join to help them obtain the basics. More residents are moving into the vulnerable category due to disruption to work, social distancing/isolating and not realising their own circumstances. Gladly enough, ‘Fair Share’ have doubled the amount of stock they receive, so there will be enough to go round!”

If you wish to become a member of the Pantry ring 0800 027 7769.

The local councillors in Balderstone and Kirkholt set the precedent for the rest of the Rochdale Borough areas. “I went to the Council and told them what the Balderstone and Kirkholt team had done. The Council senior team decided to replicate our work throughout the Borough of Rochdale. It is very important to work within partnerships bring charities and residents together, to get the best community response for the most vulnerable in our society.”

“Since the outbreak, we have been ahead of the Council in our response. Three weeks ago, I set up a meeting with Councillor Farnell and Phillip, the RBH manager for the Community Partnership team. We formed a ‘steering group’, I actively sought out volunteer organisations to build a community-led, co-operative partnership.

“From three people on our weekly steering group telephone conference call, we now how over 20 people involved. Not only do we have the Pantry; I have created a ‘Befriending’ service ringing residents in social isolation and a meals-on-wheels service, using our existing community groups”

Cllr Meredith also had this message for the people of Rochdale “Stay safe. Please remember you don’t have to be old to be in a vulnerable position. Please do not feel embarrassed to ask for help, in these difficult times. We are in this together, please think about the ‘high risk’ residents and stay at home, to stop the spread of this deadly virus. Please if you want to help a vulnerable resident seek Council advice first. If any resident needs help, all Councillors are still active from home.”

If you live in Rochdale you can contact the council’s COVID-19 helpline on 01706 923685 (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) or 0300 3038875 (out of hours)

Danny has also rejoined the NHS as an Urgent Care nurse today and he wanted to give a shoutout to his new NHS team.