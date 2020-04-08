Stay home, save lives – follow the advice this Easter weekend

Stay away from Holcombe Hill this Easter weekend – that’s the stark message as the death toll from Covid-19 rises daily.

Thousands of people traditionally take a trek to Peel Tower on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but this would make social distancing impossible during the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Trust, which owns the land, is advising that everyone should follow the Government’s advice about taking outdoor exercise locally and not to travel unnecessarily.

The car park at Lumb Carr Road is locked to dissuade people from driving to the hill, along with the car park at St Mary’s Park.

Councillor Alan Quinn, Bury Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “This is too serious to ignore. More and more people are dying from Covid-19 every day, and we are still not at the peak of infection.

“We must stop the spread of this virus by reducing our contact with others, and it’s essential that everyone sticks to the Government’s instructions to stay at home and only go out if it’s essential. Our brave staff in social care and the NHS are working round the clock to save lives, and we simply must help them by following the rules.

“The advice is clear. You are allowed to exercise outdoors once a day, and only with members of your household, not in groups or to meet other people. Stay local, near to your home, and do not travel unless it’s essential.

“Holcombe Hill, and our parks, will still be here after this is over. The sooner we defeat Covid-19, the sooner we can get back to normal life and enjoy the green public spaces Bury has to offer.”