Statement regarding Prestwich Carnival 2020 *CANCELLED*

Statement from Prestwich Carnival:
Due to the events unfolding regarding Coronavirus (COVID -19) and what is being asked of each of us to protect and do our part, it is with great sadness that we must cancel this year’s event.
We have considered the health & safety of all those involved as our highest priority and to ensure the wellbeing of all attending and our wider community, we have no alternative but to cancel.
A huge thank you to the carnival team, our sponsors, stall holders, parade participants, traffic marshals as well as organisations and all businesses that have been involved in the past and up to this point. We appreciate your support, and all the hard work everyone has put into organising the event. Your work and support will not go unnoticed as it will form the foundation of our preparations for 2021.
Take care of yourselves and your families, until we dance in the streets again…
The Prestwich carnival team
Leave a Reply