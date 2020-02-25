Spring clean or bag a bargain – Bowlee Car Boot Sale dates announced

Greater Manchester car boot sale and market returns on Sunday 5 April

Bowlee Car Boot Sale & Market – one of the biggest and most popular in Greater Manchester will be back from April.

Last year was one of the busiest years on record, helped by the summer weather – with the events attracting over 40,000 buyers and 3,600 sellers over the season.

Organised by Rochdale Borough Council, the 2020 season at Bowlee Community Park in Middleton begins on Sunday 5 April and then runs on Sunday’s until mid-August. On Bank Holiday weekends the event will be held on Sunday and Monday (excluding Sunday 3 May). As always there’s no need to book, just turn up, and the events run from 7am to 1.30pm. (6am for sellers)

Improvements for the 2020 season include increased on site signage and a new drop off/pick up point for buyers near the entrance to speed up access. Discounted 10 week car parking passes are also being introduced to save money for regular buyers. Once again there will be no last minute cancellations – if poor weather is forecast a decision will be announced by 6pm the day before the sale.

For the second year prices have been frozen, so for sellers it’s still £15 for cars, £20 for small vans/people carriers/4X4s and £25 for large vans and above. For buyers, there are spaces for over 1,200 cars in Bowlee Park at £2.50 per vehicle.

The event takes a break on Sunday 3 May to make way for Tour de Manc – the Greater Manchester cycle sportive that sets off from Bowlee Park, with the choice of a 100 kilometre, 200 kilometre or 110 mile ride.

Councillor Neil Emmott, cabinet member for environment, said: “I am pleased to see the dates announced and look forward to this very popular event returning to Bowlee Community Park for its eleventh year. The crowds were amongst the biggest ever last year and as we all become more aware of the environment and our impact on it, more and more people are choosing to buy pre-loved goods. Browsers and bargain hunters can sniff out great deals and one-off items – things you’d never find in a chain or department store and of course you can sell your own things too.”

For all the new dates and more details about the events, visit www.rochdale.gov.uk/bowlee , follow @BowleeCarBoot on Facebook or search #BowleeCarBoot on Twitter.

Bowlee Community Park is just off Heywood Old Road (A6045), Middleton, M24 4SB with easy access from the M60 (junction 19)