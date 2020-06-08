Special award for Coronavirus volunteer

A CAMPAIGNING councillor has received a special award from the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester for his voluntary work during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Rochdale councillor Faisal Rana, well known for his prolific fundraising, has been given a Special Recognition Award for his ‘outstanding activity and contribution to the community.’

In his citation, High Sheriff Dr Eamonn O’Neal, pictured below, said:

“The award recognises the appreciation of the people of Greater Manchester for the altruistic acts of thoughtfulness and kindness during the C-19 pandemic.”

Councillor Rana has engaged in a whirlwind of activity since the start of the outbreak. He has provided hot meals to emergency workers, donated face visors to local care homes and supported vulnerable residents in his Spotland and Falinge ward with shopping, collecting prescriptions and helping with transport to medical appointments. He also ran an appeal for people to donate their unused bikes to be refurbished and donated to local nurses by local charity Positive Steps. They have handed over more than 100 so far.

A successful local businessman, he teamed up with Shell to offer NHS staff free sandwiches at his petrol station and retail outlets, He also gave away Easter eggs to front-line emergency workers.

Councillor Rana said: “The award was completely unexpected and a wonderful surprise. I’m just happy to do my bit – like thousands of others – and help people in need and support our wonderful NHS and carers. To be able to give something back to the community and to Rochdale is really ample reward in itself. The award came completely out of the blue, but wasa very nice way to end National Volunteer Week.”

Councillor Rana also initiated a scheme to help some of the poorest children hit hardest by the Covid-19 crisis. He pressed Rochdale Council to allocate £500,000 from its emergency fund and issue supermarket vouchers each worth up to £130 to 5,000 families.

He has also written a report highlighting the disproportionate impact the virus is having on the local BAME community. Minority ethnic communities are two to three times more likely to die from Coronavirus compared to the white population. He has presented his findings to the Secretary of State for Health and provided evidence to the special Inquiry into the issue set up by Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition.