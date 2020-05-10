Some restrictions relaxed as the PM announces ‘conditional’ plan to ease lockdown

Mr Johnson also said anyone who cannot work from home, such as those in construction and manufacturing, should be “actively encouraged” to go to work, as of tomorrow.

He went onto say that now “is not the time” to end the lockdown altogether and said the government is simply taking “the first careful steps” to ease certain measures.

Talking about how things will be different from Wednesday, he explained: “You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household.”

However, Mr Johnson warned that fines are going to be increased for the “small minority” who fail to obey social distancing rules.

And he added that the impact of all of these changes is going to be “closely monitored” at a local, regional and national level, adding: “If there are outbreaks, if there are problems, we will not hesitate to put on the brakes.”

During his address he said:

He believes children could gradually return to primary school from 1 June at the earliest, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6

At least some of the hospitality industry and other public places could begin to reopen in July at the earliest “if and only if the numbers support it”

“It will soon be the time” to impose quarantine on people coming into the UK by air

The UK’s COVID-19 reproduction rate, also known as R, is between 0.5 and 0.9, “but potentially only just below one”

The lockdown measures “prevented this country from being engulfed by what could have been a catastrophe in which the reasonable worst-case scenario was half a million fatalities”

On a new five-stage COVID Alert Level, where one means the disease is no longer present and five is the most critical, the UK is currently at level four and “in a position to begin to move in steps to level three

The PM stressed that any further relaxation of the lockdown measures “is conditional – it all depends on a series of big ifs”.

Although Britons can return to their workplaces from tomorrow if necessary, the prime minister stressed that safety should be a priority when they are commuting.

“You should avoid public transport if at all possible because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will, therefore, be limited,” he added.

“So work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can’t work from home.”

Trades Union Congress General Secretary Frances O’Grady has said: “Boris Johnson’s statement will cause working people a lot of confusion and anxiety.”

The PM will face questions from fellow MP’s in parliament tomorrow.

Many leaders of political parties have voiced their opinions on the PM’s speech.

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer said: “This statement raises more questions than it answers, and we see the prospect of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland pulling in different directions.”

He went onto say “The Prime Minister appears to be effectively telling millions of people to go back to work without a clear plan for safety or clear guidance as to how to get there without using public transport.”

He then added: “What the country wanted tonight was clarity and consensus, but we haven’t got either of those.”