Sir Robert Peel statue to receive police protection

Bury Police Superintendent has offered Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, reassurance over the threat of criminal damage to the statue and monument of Sir Robert Peel.

The MP wrote a letter to Bury council on the 11th June, requesting that Bury MBC take every possible precaution to protect the Peel monument and the statue of Sir Robert outside the Bury Parish Chruch.

The letter was written in the wake of a national campaign which seems to be targeting memorials up and down the country.

The Bury Police Superintendent responded to the letter with the following:

“Let me reassure you both that addressing this potential threat is currently our main priority.

We have;

– Created a patrol plan, significantly increasing the police presence around these sites 24/7

– A Community Impact Assessment (CIA) has been submitted and running to plan a policing response to any spontaneous and unexpected event (eg protest in the town centre) and monitor community tension.

– Our Force Intelligence Bureau is constantly scanning the latest intelligence (especially social media) to risk assess any potential threat, harm or risk to Bury so we can act in a timely, preventative manner.

– Working with our partners to protect the sites (eg Council Security) and we have the town centre CCTV fixed on the Robert Peel Statue.

Let me further reassure you that anyone identified committing any criminal acts will be dealt with appropriately.”