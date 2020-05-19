Shaw Education trust say the “safety of our students and staff are our highest priority”

The Shaw Education Trust, who manage two schools in Bury have said the safety of our students and staff is their “highest priority”
A spokesperson for the trust told us: “The health and safety of our students and staff are our highest priority and we are following all advice provided by the Government and PHE; therefore we are unable to provide any comment at this time.”
This comes as Bury Council announced yesterday, that schools wouldn’t re-open on June 1st.
The Shaw Education Trust, who work independently from Bury Council manage, Tottington High School & Unsworth Academy.
