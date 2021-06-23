Series of improvement works planned for the summer

Work to maintain and improve the region’s roads and public transport networks is taking place over the summer – and residents, workers and visitors are being encouraged to plan their journey in advance.

The works – that take months of planning and preparation – have been developed with industry partners to limit the overall inconvenience to passengers, and to take place during the summer when traditionally fewer people travel.

While demand for public transport services is continuing to increase, usage across rail, bus and Metrolink networks is still at about 50% of pre-pandemic levels, and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), Network Rail and operators have developed plans to ensure passengers can keep on the move throughout.

Bus replacement services will be in place and staff on hand at key stops to help passengers. Special customer information pages have also been developed, to highlight some of the alternative travel options available to Metrolink and train passengers.

As well as details of replacement services and alternative travel options, information available to passengers includes quietest times to travel information, allowing those who can travel flexibly to avoid Metrolink’s busiest periods.

TfGM has also been working with operators and transport partners to make more data available to travel app developers. As a result, real-time bus information is now incorporated into the Transit and Citymapper journey planning apps that, along with Moovit, also provide planned and real time disruption information, enabling passengers to make informed travel choices before and during their journey.

TfGM’s Customer Director, Stephen Rhodes, said: “We and our partners are investing in our roads and public transport infrastructure to ensure its continued safe, reliable and efficient operation.

“It’s really important that we maintain and improve our networks, because they are the foundations from which any future improvements and expansions will be made – which is important as we look to the future delivery of The Bee Network, a more integrated and accessible transport system for all Greater Manchester’s residents, workers and visitors.

“There is never a good time to close a road, stop or station, but the works taking place across the summer have been coordinated and timed to ensure the least amount of disruption.

“We are working closely with our partners to ensure replacement services are in place and making the right information available so that people can plan ahead. I’d encourage people to visit our travel information pages and keep an eye on our website and social channels for the latest information and advice.”

To ensure Metrolink can continue to operate a fast, high-frequency service across the network, some track renewal work will need to take place at different locations – resulting in short-term closures to some parts of the network. The key works include:

The closure of the Eccles line (19 July – 1 August)

Closure of Victoria tram stop (31 July – 9 August; 14 – 16 August and 21 – 23 August) – resulting in no tram services between Monsall and the city centre, Abraham Moss and the city centre and between Victoria and Piccadilly

Track replacement at Piccadilly Gardens (31 July – 6 August) – resulting in services on other lines terminating at Deansgate-Castlefield and Piccadilly

Between 31 July – 15 August, railway engineers will be working around the clock to upgrade track and reconstruct railway bridges between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale and Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge.

This work is part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), a multi-billion-pound programme of railway upgrades that will improve connectivity in the North of England – providing faster, more reliable services for passengers travelling between York, Leeds and Manchester.

Neil Holm, TRU Director for Network Rail, said: “Our improvement work in Greater Manchester, starting next month, is a key part of the TRU programme.

“During this complex upgrade we’ll be demolishing ageing railway bridges to install new ones and upgrading track. This work is crucial to enable us to run more trains and faster trains in future as part of the wider TRU programme. Though we can’t keep these railway lines open through Manchester Victoria while we do this, we’ve created diversionary routes so passengers can still get in and out of Manchester by train as much as possible.

“Where buses need to replace trains, we’ve worked with our industry colleagues to ensure they’re the best quality throughout.”

A number of other projects to improve the roads, traffic flows and reduce congestion for motorists and provide new routes for cyclists are also taking place.