Secondary school return dates could be delayed by at least an extra week to curb rising COVID rates

Secondary school return dates could be delayed by at least a week to curb rising coronavirus infection rates across the country.

Pupils in Year 11 and Year 13 that are due to take GCSE & A-Level exams this summer were due to return to school on Monday 4th January.

But according to TES, ministers have agreed to delay the return by a least a week and will have pupils receiving education online.

Next week would see secondaries open only to vulnerable students or children of key workers, giving schools more room to set up mass testing.

The following week beginning 11 January would see testing start. Year 11 and 13 students would be given priority for the tests that would then allow them to start returning to school that week.

All secondary students would be due back in schools for lessons from the week of 18 January, and primary schools would open from 4 January as normal.

It’s reported by TES that the plan has yet to have final Downing Street approval but may be unveiled tomorrow.

Chris Foley, headteacher at St Monica’s High School in Prestwich said: “huge challenge getting the balance right between supporting pupils’ wellbeing and reducing community transmission”.

He told the Press Association: “We do feel that we want our school to be open, and we are equally concerned by the impact of uncertainty on the pupils.

“We have wonderful Year 11 pupils who just want to get on with their studies, take their exams and then move on to the next stage of their life.

“The disconnect between national policy and then the delivery of policy directives at a school level has been the most challenging part of this, to be honest.”

Official figures show the UK has recorded 414 new COVID-19 related deaths and 53,135 new cases.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock is due to make a statement in the House of Commons on COVID-19 tomorrow, this follows the PM Boris Johnson chairing a meeting of the COVID-O committee this evening.