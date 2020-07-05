Scarecrows brighten up Tottington in weekend festivities

From Harry Potter and Minions to Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings, Tottington has seen dozens of entries into their Scarecrow Festival this weekend.

The three day event was organised by 12th Bury and Ramsbottom (1st Tottington St Annes) Scout group.

In an interview earlier this week on Roch Valley Radio, Vikki Wheeler organiser of the event revealed that the Scarecrows were a huge staple at last years Tottington Village Fete which cannot go ahead this year.

Prizes were up for grabs for the best scarecrows and it is fair to say the judges had a very difficult decision to make.

Winner of the event and of £25 and a bottle of Prosecco was Bill and Ben. A fantastic effort.

In second place was The Tiki Bar, the judges describing it as “very unlucky not to have taken top spot”.

In third place was Dame Vera Lynn, a very touching tribute and another sterling effort.

All participants of the Festival did a fantastic job.

Image Credit: Roch Valley Radio/Adam Clark