‘Save our Robert Peel Monuments’ Says Bury MP James Daly

Bury North MP James Daly and Bury South MP Christian Wakeford are tonight calling for our local Robert Peel monuments to be protected.

In a statement released on social media, the MP’s are calling for the Sir Robert Peel in the centre of Bury and Peel Tower in Ramsbottom to not only be protected but to publicly celebrate the local icon.

In the statement, Mr Daly wrote:

“Given recent events and current mood, I have written jointly (with Christian Wakeford, Bury South) to Bury Council to seek assurances that Peel Tower and the statue of Sir Robert Peel, outside the Parish Church in Bury town centre, will not only be protected but that the Council should join with us to publicly celebrate the life and achievements of Sir Robert Peel.”

He continued “We have also sought assurances that Bury Council will not unilaterally remove either of these memorials.” He concluded “Beloved by locals, Peel’s reputation was such that the £1000 cost for the monument and the statue was raised by public subscription. The town of Bury has rightly been proud of its association with Sir Robert Peel for over 150 years. The monuments are a proud part of the town’s culture and heritage.”

Bury Council have been approached for comment.