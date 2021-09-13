Saluting ‘The Few’ at Battle of Britain commemoration

Veterans and armed forces personnel will hold a commemoration at Bury Cenotaph to mark the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

They will be joined by the Mayor of Bury on Wednesday 15 September outside Bury Parish Church for the service, which begins at 9am.

Among those attending will be organiser Paul Newton, chair of RAFA Leigh Branch.

Laying the RAFA wreath will be Robert Walsh (aged 98) who was a tail gunner on Halifax bombers from 120Sqn, now based at RAF Lossiemouth.

611 Sqn, our local base at RAF Woodvale will also be represented. They were a spitfire squadron during the Battle of Britain and actually fought on 15 September 1940 out of RAF Duxford under the command of Wg Cdr Douglas Bader.

Both the BoBVA and Fusiliers Association standard-bearers will be present.

The mayor, Councillor Tim Pickstone, said: “At this service, we will record our continuing gratitude for what was achieved in the darkest moments of war, and we rededicate ourselves to strive for peace, justice, and freedom in the world.

“We also remember the tireless efforts of RAF servicemen and women who have served in nearly every part of the globe.”

The Battle of Britain lasted from 10 July to 31 October 1940, reaching a peak on 15 September when the Luftwaffe flew more than 1,000 sorties over England during daylight hours, which led to Winston Churchill’s famous words: “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”