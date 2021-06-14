Safeguarding is everyone’s business as week of action returns

Rochdale’s annual Safeguarding Children Awareness Week returns online due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions.

Running from 14-20 June the week will focus on sharing key safeguarding information, particularly on identifying and responding to neglect, the impact of domestic abuse on children and young people and keep baby safe sleep advice, including coping with infant crying.

The week is about raising awareness of key safeguarding themes as well as supporting parents with supportive information, particularly new parents.

Councillor Rachel Massey, cabinet member for children’s services and education at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “Safeguarding is always a top priority for us and we’re clear that it’s everyone’s business. Throughout the pandemic our children’s social care and early help teams have seen significant increases in demand. We are all here supporting children, young people and their families.”

The week will provide a key opportunity for public and practitioners to engage in a variety of key child safeguarding themes and to highlight help and support available locally.

As part of the work on safer sleep advice for babies, health visitors will be providing thermometers to expectant mothers for use in a baby’s sleep setting.

Amanda Clarke, chair of the Rochdale Borough Safeguarding Children Partnership, said: “Last year we had a great response to the week of awareness. The 2021 week promises to be really informative for practitioners, parents, families and the wider public on key safeguarding themes in our borough; there will be something for everyone to take away.”

For further information about the week visit rbscp.org