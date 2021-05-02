Safe space in a familiar place: Webinars for future foster carers wanting to offer a child a brighter future

Local people that feel they could offer a brighter future to a child or young person through fostering can join one of two online webinars taking place during May to find out more about this rewarding role.

Foster carers in Bury offer a safe, secure and loving home to a child or young person within the local community. They offer a vital lifeline to enable children of all ages to remain living in Bury close to their community, school, friends and family, to avoid having to move out of the area.

There are currently 69 fostering households in Bury, and Bury Council is now recruiting more to offer children and young people a safe stable home. With short and long-term opportunities available, the Council offers an extensive training programme to support approved foster carers, along with a fostering allowance and fees to cover maintenance and special occasions. The upcoming ‘safe space in a familiar place’ webinars are the ideal place for people to find out more about these opportunities.

Sue Harris, Strategic Lead for Corporate Parenting at Bury Council said:

“Many people don’t realise that they are in an ideal position to be a foster carer. A foster carer’s relationship status is not an important factor, and there is no upper age limit, so long as you have the time, commitment and energy to look after a child or young person and can provide a loving, safe and stable environment that will make a difference to their life.

“If fostering is something you’ve been thinking about, there’s no better time. Our webinars are the ideal time to find out more and ask any questions you might have about these unique and hugely rewarding opportunities.”

Find out more and sign up to one of the two safe space in a familiar place online events here, they are taking place on:

Wednesday 19 th May, at 12 noon, book a place

May, at 12 noon, Wednesday 19th May, at 7pm, book a place

The two webinars are being run as a partnership between Bury, Bolton, Salford and Wigan Councils. At the webinars, participants will be able to find out all about fostering and hear first-hand about the experience of foster carers, with time for questions at the end and information about how to make an enquiry to become a foster carer here in Bury.