Rochdale MP knighted in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd has been knighted in the Queen’s birthday honours that were announced last week.

The 71-year-old, who has been MP for Rochdale since 2017 has been honoured for services to public service.

Born in Stretford he has been involved in politics since May 1979 when he was elected as a councillor representing the Clifford ward on Trafford Council.

Lloyd was elected as Stretford’s Member of Parliament in 1983, he was the opposition spokesman on a number of different areas including transport, employment, the environment & foreign affairs.

After constituency boundaries were reformed in 1999, Lloyd was selected in the seat of Manchester Central, a seat he held at each general election up to and including 2010.

He resigned from his position as a member of parliament in June 2012 to stand as a candidate in the Police & Crime Commissioner elections, he won that ballot with a 51.23% share of the vote, at the time he was billed as “the most powerful man in Greater Manchester.”

A supporter of the creation of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Lloyd was appointed interim mayor of the city region in 2015. Following this, he announced that he would run in the 2017 mayoral elections as one of Labour’s candidates.

He was unsuccessful in his bid to become Mayor after coming second to the current incumbent, Andy Burnham.

Lloyd was elected to his current role as Rochdale MP, just over a month after the mayoral election.

Since returning to the commons, Lloyd has held front bench roles on the shadow cabinet such as housing minister as well as being secretary of State for both Scotland and Northern Ireland, the latter role he stood down from after contracting COVID-19 in Spring 2020.

Speaking to Roch Valley Radio, Lloyd said: “This is an honour and I am very grateful that my years as an elected politician, but importantly in public service, have been recognised. I am bound to reflect on the crucial role that those whom I’ve worked with over these years have played in allowing me to do the work I’ve done. That, of course, includes my close family, and those in my various offices, but it also includes all those people in the wider community, both here in Rochdale and throughout Greater Manchester, the United Kingdom and indeed, the rest of the world.

In this year in particular, I am very conscious that there are so many people whose service isn’t always recognised. Those in our NHS, hospitals and care homes come easily to mind, who were there for us in our times of need. But of course, there are so many others – in policing, the fire service and in our schools, and so much more. Every one of them and countless others make our society both strong and rich in its humanity. So, yes, a thank you for this honour but a huge thank you to those whose lives make our world so much better.”

Many messages of congratulations have been posted online following the announcement of Lloyd’s knighthood.

The full Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021 can be found here.