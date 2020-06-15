LIVE: FLASH FLOODING APPEARING ACROSS THE REGION

Reports of flash flooding are coming in from across the region.

Milnrow is one of the areas that’s being affected.

Dale St in Milnrow is currently blocked from Chapel Gate to the Bridge Street/Kiln Lane roundabout, this is close to The Bobbin Pub and Carpet Creations.

ASDA Rochdale has also been affected and has been evacuated.

Dale Shore who was shopping at the time said: “We were just doing our regular shop and we heard water. We looked up at the roof and saw the water coming through and then the next thing the roof started to drop all up and down the store in random places. Then it began to flood it was quite a scene to say the least”.

We are currently waiting for a comment from ASDA.

No flood warnings are in place at this current time.

More to follow on this developing story, follow our LIVE blog below: