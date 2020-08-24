Last chance to eat out to help out in Rochdale

The Government ‘Eat Out to Help Out Scheme’ enters it’s final week from today, where many Rochdale eateries are offering 50% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday, with the deal up to £10 per person.

Please make sure to book beforehand, and please respect the guidelines in place, any abuse towards staff is not tolerated.

Here is a list of all participating restaurants taking part within Rochdale.