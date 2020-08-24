BURY AND ROCHDALE
Last chance to eat out to help out in Rochdale

August 24, 2020
The Government ‘Eat Out to Help Out Scheme’ enters it’s final week from today, where many Rochdale eateries are offering 50% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday, with the deal up to £10 per person.

Please make sure to book beforehand, and please respect the guidelines in place, any abuse towards staff is not tolerated.

Here is a list of all participating restaurants taking part within Rochdale.

Aaron Benson
COVID-19, Rochdale

