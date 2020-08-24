Last chance to eat out to help out in Rochdale

The Government ‘Eat Out to Help Out Scheme’ enters it’s final week from today, where many Rochdale eateries are offering 50% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday, with the deal up to £10 per person.
Please make sure to book beforehand, and please respect the guidelines in place, any abuse towards staff is not tolerated.
Here is a list of all participating restaurants taking part within Rochdale.
-
Russells of Rochdale
www.facebook.com/RussellsofRochdale
9 The Wheatsheaf Centre, Greater Manchester, OL16 1JZ
-
Pudding Paradise
www.facebook.com/puddingofparadise
105 Yorkshire Street, Greater Manchester, OL16 1DR
-
TREE & TOAD LTD
33-37, Toad Lane, Greater Manchester, OL12 0NU
-
Knockout Kitchen Ltd
www.facebook.com/knockoutkitchenrochdale
5 Baillie Street, Greater Manchester, OL16 1JJ
-
Vicolos Ltd
www.facebook.com/vicolodelvino
10A Baillie Street, Greater Manchester, OL16 1JG
-
Subway
2-4, Baillie Street, Greater Manchester, OL16 1JG
-
La Mancha
5, The Butts Avenue, County (optional), OL16 1ES
-
Caffe Grande Abaco Rochdale Interchange
Caffe Grande Abaco, Smith St (Bus station interchange), Greater Manchester, OL16 1YG
-
The laughing loaf
1b, The Walk, Greater Manchester, OL16 1EP
-
Heavenly Desserts Rochdale
Unit 13, Riverside Walk, Greater Manchester, OL16 1BE
-
Bean
Pavillion Hub, 26 Riverside Walk, Greater Manchester, OL16 1BE
-
Funkie Fusion Limited
The Wellington, 1 Drake Street, Greater Manchester, OL16 1RE
-
The Medicine Tap
http://www.themedicinetap.co.uk
Old Post Office, The Esplanade, OL16 1AE
-
Gumboo Hotels Limited
37, Packer Street, OL16 1NJ
-
Pepe’s Piri Piri Rochdale
Whitworth Road Retail Park, Whitworth Road, Greater Manchester, OL12 0UW
-
Zoya
43 Whitworth Road, Greater Manchester, OL12 0RA
-
Sama banqueting
http://www.shamasbanqueting.com
Haynes Street, Greater Manchester, OL12 0UW
-
Eastern Restaurant & Takeaway
30 Spotland Road, OL12 6PE
-
Clock Tower Dining Room
http://www.rochdale.gov.uk/leisure-and-culture/rochdale-town-hall/Pages/clock-tower-dining-room.aspx
Rochdale Town Hall, The Esplanade, OL16 1AZ
-
Sahara Rochdale
https://www.onionring.co.uk/restaurants/10528/Sahara-Grill/
256-260, Yorkshire Street, Greater Manchester, OL16 2DR
-
the castle cafe
https://hungryhuman.co.uk/Castle-Cafe-Rochdale/Rochdale/menu/
14, hill street, lancashire, ol16 1sr
-
Ruchi Indian Restaurant
http://www.ruchi-rochdale.co.uk
69-71, Whitworth Road, Greater Manchester, OL12 0RD
-
PLAYERS ROCHDALE
11 Oldham Road, Greater Manchester, OL16 1UA
-
Spicy kitchen
108a, Whitworth Road, Greater Manchester, OL12 0JJ
-
Rajas chicken grill rochdale limited
124 Drake Street, Greater Manchester, OL16 1PN
-
alis chippy
https://www.ubereats.com/gb/manchester/food-delivery/alis-chippy-spotland-rd/fbBkHmPaQWqbK_xr1dDYIg
128 Spotland Road, Greater Manchester, OL12 6PJ
-
Subway Aldi Rochdale
Mellor Street, OL12 6XD
-
Le Latte
Rochdale Train Station, Maclure Road, Lancashire, OL11 1DN
-
Jungle Grill
205 Drake Street, Greater Manchester, OL11 1EF
-
Chaiiwala Rochdale
35 Milkstone Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 1EB
-
Istanblue
www.facebook.com/instanbluerochdale.com
37 Milkstone Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 1EB
-
NEW YORK CHICKEN LIMITED
https://www.rochdalechickenandfish.com
41 Milkstone Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 1EB
-
Kabana Takeaway & Restaurant
http://www.thebigeat.com/uk/takeaway/kebana
45 Milkstone Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 1EB
-
Cuckoos Cafe & Grill
63 Milkstone Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 1EB
-
Shish cafe
33 Tweedale Street, Greater Manchester, OL11 1HH
-
Khans original
https://www.just-eat.co.uk/restaurants-khansnew-rochdale/menu
143 Milnrow Road, Greater Manchester, OL16 5DN
-
khans
https://www.just-eat.co.uk/restaurants-khansnew-rochdale/menu
143 Milnrow Road, Greater Manchester, OL16 5DN
-
Mr cod
145 Milnrow Road, Greater Manchester, OL16 5DN
-
Asda CDC
https://www.hydrock.com/projects/asda-distribution-and-service-centre-rochdale/
Asda CDC, Kingsway Business Park, OL16 5EB
-
indialicious caterers limited
https://www.just-eat.co.uk/restaurants-indialicious
Unit 4, Mayfield Parade, Albert Royds Street, Greater Manchester, OL16 2US
-
The Healey
www.facebook.com/theHealeyPub.Shawclough
172 Shawclough Road, Greater Manchester, OL12 6LW
-
The Cemetery Pub Limited
www.facebook.com/thecemeterypubrochdale
470 Bury Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 5EU
-
Subway
8 Kingsway Retail Park Wallhead Roa, Greater Manchester, OL16 5AF
-
McDonalds, Kingsway Retail Park
-
Kingsway Retail Park Wallhead Road, Greater Manchester, OL16 5AF
-
Bistro at Gordon Rigg Nurseries
1.16 miles away
Kingsway, Greater Manchester, OL16 4UX
-
Blue diamond chinese restaurant
1.17 miles away
222 Oldham Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 2ER
-
110 pizza
1.18 miles away
429 Oldham Road, Greater Manchester, OL16 4SZ
-
SUBWAY SANDBROOK PARK
1.20 miles away
SUBWAY DRIVE THROUGH, SANDBROOK RETAIL PARK, LANCASHIRE, OL11 1RY
-
McDonalds, Sandbrook Park
https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb.html
Sandbrook Park Sandbrook Way, Greater Manchester, OL11 1RY
-
Coco’s Grill House & Desserts
http://www.cocosrochdale.co.uk
Cocos House, Queensway, OL11 1TU
-
Sweet coffee
Sweet coffee Cutgate precinct , 305 Edenfield Road , Greater Manchester , OL11 5
-
Suburb cafe
573 Bury Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 4DQ
-
THE OXFORD(ROCHDALE)LTD
662 Whitworth Road, Greater Manchester, OL12 0TB
-
Platos Y Bebidas
https://whatpub.com/pubs/ROB/2063/platos-y-bebidas-rochdale
575 Bury Road, lancs, OL11 4DQ
-
LA Scala (pvt) Ltd
www.facebook.com/lascalaItalian
370 Oldham Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 2AL
-
FLIP OUT ROCHDALE
https://www.flipout.co.uk/view/flip-out-rochdale
Unit 2-4, Royle Pennine Trading Estate Lynroy, Greater Manchester, OL11 3EX
-
THE PLOUGH
www.facebook.com/ThePloughatMarland
SUCCESS TO THE PLOUGH, BOLTON ROAD, OL11 3LW
-
The Royal Toby Hotel
Manchester Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 3HF
-
The Elephant & Castle
https://www.theelephantandcastlebamford.com
608 Bury Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 4AU
-
meraki scents
30 The Strand, Greater Manchester, OL11 2JG
-
The Milnrow Balti Restaurant
https://www.chefonline.co.uk/the-milnrow-balti-restaurant-milnrow-rochdale-ol16/menu
22 Dale Street, Milnrow, Greater Manchester, OL16 4HS
-
River Beal Indian Takeaway
https://riverbeal.food-now.co.uk
43 Dale Street, Milnrow, Greater Manchester, OL16 3NJ
-
Haydens Kitchen at The Gallows
www.facebook.com/Gallowsmilnrow
The Gallows, Kiln Lane, Milnrow, Lancs, OL16 3JW
-
Nok ThaiCuisine
www.facebook.com/ThaiCuisineAtTheBirchesPub
145 Market Street, Whitworth, Lancashire, OL12 8RU
-
Bellavista
Wild House Lane, Milnrow, Greater Manchester, OL16 3JW
-
La Dolce Vita
1b, Bamford Precinct Martlett Avenue, Greater Manchester, OL11 5QY
-
Autumn Holdings Limited
122 New Road, Greater Manchester, OL15 8NL
-
The Grapes
www.facebook.com/TheGrapesatBamford
69 Norden Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 5PN
-
The Hare and Hounds
www.facebook.com/Thehareandhounds865
865 Bury Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 4AA
-
True Taste Of India Norden Ltd
673 Edenfield Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 5XE
-
The Waggon inn
https://www.thewaggoninnpub.co.uk/food/
35 Butterworth Hall, Milnrow, Greater Manchester, OL16 3PE
-
The Fair View Inn
The Fair View Inn, 78 Broad Lane, Greater Manchester, OL16 4QQ
-
The Olive & Pickle
www.facebook.com/OliveandPickle
23-25, Lake Bank, Greater Manchester, OL15 0DQ
-
Lake lounge
33 Lake Bank, Greater Manchester, OL15 0DQ
-
Riva Italian Limited
https://www.facebook.com/Riva-Italian-113830503362299
43 Lake Bank, Greater Manchester, OL15 0DQ
-
Samson Beer Company Limited
The Red Lion Whitworth Square, Whitworth, Lancashire, OL12 8PY
-
Basils Restaurant Whitworth
https://www.basils-restaurant.co.uk
264 Market Street, Whitworth, Lancashire, OL12 8PW
-
Turks Head (2014) Ltd
Turks Head 119 Castleton Road, Ol2 6UP
-
The Wine Press
Hollingworth Road, Greater Manchester, OL15 0AZ
-
Bank chambers
http://bankchambersnewhey.co.uk
1 Shaw Road, Newhey, Greater Manchester, OL16 4LU
-
Char
14 Huddersfield Road, Newhey, Greater Manchester, OL16 3QF
-
Norton Grange Hotel & Spa
https://www.nortongrangehotel.com/spa/
Norton Grange Hotel, Manchester Road, Greater Manchester, OL11 2XZ
-
Bella Sera
www.facebook.com/pages/category/Italian-Restaurant/Bella-Sera-Italian-Restaurant-Heywood
-
13-15, Rochdale Road East, Greater Manchester, OL10 4DX
-
THE PUCKERSLEY INN
22 Narrowgate Brow, Royton, Greater Manchester, OL2 6YD
-
Ashoka Restaurant
526 Market Street, Whitworth, Lancashire, OL12 8QW
-
The waterside restaurant
2.96 miles away
1 Inghams Lane, Greater Manchester, OL15 0AY
-
Back2Work Kitchen Downstairs
2.99 miles away
52-54, Church Street, Greater Manchester, OL15 8AU
-
Back2Work Kitchen
2.99 miles away
52-54, Church Street, Greater Manchester, OL15 8AU
-
Nibbles Café
3.00 miles away
597 Market Street, Whitworth, Lancashire, OL12 8QS
-
Rebecca’s coffee shop
3.00 miles away
5 Hare Hill Road, Greater Manchester, OL15 9AB
-
The Hairy Bear Beer Co Limited
3.01 miles away
132 Hare Hill Road, Greater Manchester, OL15 9HL
-
Naga naga chilli
3.04 miles away
41 York Street, Greater Manchester, OL10 4NN
-
THE NORTH STAR
3.04 miles away
38 Rushcroft Road, Shaw, Greater Manchester, OL2 7PR
-
The Cherry tree cafe
3.06 miles away
The Heritage Centre, Lodge Street, Greater Manchester, OL15 9AE
-
Cuppaccino Littleborough Ltd
3.06 miles away
Hare Hill Court, Inglish Street, OL15 9RP
-
Toppo’s Bar & Kitchen
3.07 miles away
25-27, Church Street, Greater Manchester, OL15 8DA
-
the cedar tree
3.07 miles away
1 Haugh Fold, Newhey, Greater Manchester, OL16 3RF
-
the halfway house ( nw ) ltd
3.16 miles away
499 Rochdale Road, Royton, Greater Manchester, OL2 5RY
-
LITTLEBOROUGH CRICKET CLUB
3.16 miles away
Denhurst Road, Greater Manchester, OL15 9LD
-
Bay of bengal(Rochdale LTD)
3.17 miles away
13.15., Todmorden road , LANCASHIRE , OL15 9DQ
Leave a Reply