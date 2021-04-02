Emergency services on scene following collision between a car and motorcycle in Rochdale

Emergency services are on scene following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Halifax Road, Rochdale.

The road is currently closed between Oakcliffe Road and George Street.

The collision is reported to have taken place close to the Greengate pub.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the scene at around 4.50 pm this afternoon and they are in attendance along with other emergency services.

Transport for Greater Manchester said: “Delays are present in the area, find an alternative route. ”

They added: “Bus services are also on diversion in the area. ”

MancTraffic are reporting the traffic is “very busy” in the area and traffic is diverting onto Wardle Road and Birch Road.