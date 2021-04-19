BREAKING: Three people hospitalised following serious crash on main road in Rochdale

Three people were taken to hospital following a serious crash on a main road in Rochdale yesterday evening.

The A680, Spotland Road was closed between Primrose Street and Sheriff Street following a collision between two cars.

The road was first closed by Police at around 9pm on Monday, it was re-opened shortly before 11:30pm.

Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service & North West Ambulance Service were all on scene.

North West Ambulance Service said they “mobilised a number of resources including 5 ambulances and an advanced paramedic”

They added: “We have taken three patients to hospital, including a man in 20s with leg injuries. There were also a number of other walking wounded.”

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At approximately 7.30pm on Monday, 19 April, firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on Spotland Road, in Rochdale.

“Three fire engines from Rochdale and a Technical Response Unit from Leigh quickly attended the scene. The collision involved two vehicles.

“Fire crews released four trapped casualties from two of the vehicles using specialist equipment, before they were transferred to the care of colleagues from NWAS. Firefighters were at the scene for around one hour and 30 minutes.”

Greater Manchester Police have also been contacted for comment.

