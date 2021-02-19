One man taken to hospital following collision in Rochdale

One man has been taken to hospital following a collision involving a bus on Bolton Road, Rochdale

The 38-year-old has sustained serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 9.30am on Friday 19 February 2021, police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on Bolton Road, Rochdale.

Emergency services attended and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been and enquiries are ongoing.

The road remains closed whilst officers carry out their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 657 of 19/02/2021.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

North West Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 09:21 to reports of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Bolton Rd.

We attended with an ambulance, air ambulance and rapid response vehicle.”

NWAS also confirmed he was taken to hospital by land.

The road re-opened just after 12noon