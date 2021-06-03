BREAKING: 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of rape in Rochdale

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested by detectives following a report of a rape in the Littleborough area of Rochdale yesterday evening.

Police were called to Hollingworth Lake at around 6.40pm yesterday, to a report of a rape of a girl at Hollingworth Lake.

The boy was arrested a short time later on suspicion of rape and remains in custody at this time.

The age of the girl is unknown at this stage.

Local residents spotted a police presence around the lake yesterday evening, with both police and crime scene vehicles on scene.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “At around 6:40pm, officers were called to a report of a rape of a girl at Hollingworth Lake.

A 14 year-old boy was arrested a short time later on suspicion of rape and remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Sam Taylor, from GMP’s Rochdale district, added: “This was a shocking incident that was extremely distressing for the girl involved. Our thoughts are with her while she receives the specialist care and support needed.

“At this moment, we are not looking for anyone further in connection with this incident, however we will continue to be present in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has any information is asked to get in touch to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can report it online or on LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk quoting log number 2507 of 03/06/2021.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

(Lead Image Credit: Google)