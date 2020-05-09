Rochdale residents branded “vile” after forgetting how to use bins during lockdown

Earlier this week, KFC started opening stores around the country for takeaway & delivery. One of those stores that opened is the one at Kingsway Retail Park in Rochdale but this morning it arose that the car park wasn’t in a clean and tidy fashion.

Local resident Kevin Hughes posted on a video on Facebook of the site, saying that it was “beyond a joke”

We been contacted by various local residents and one said “this is very disgusting of Rochdale residents given this is the first branch to open and this is not the example local residents should be setting, if this is the example they are setting and I’d love to know what there houses look like”

A KFC spokesperson said “We’re really pleased to see the people of Rochdale have missed us and we’re glad to be back – but with a lot of our cleaning partners who usually help us stay nice and tidy still on furlough, it’s trickier than usual. Being a good neighbour is important to us, so we’re asking our team members to help out by upping their regular litter picks. We’d encourage our fans who are making use of drive thru’s to take their litter with them or put it in the bin where possible.”