Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd is out of Intensive Care

Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd is now out of intensive care after his battle with Coronavirus.

The 70-year-old, Labour representative was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 earlier this month.

In a statement released via a fellow local councillor, Mr Lloyd said “Thank you all for the many messages of support. I have now been moved out of ICU. It certainly is a tough condition and it has no doubt left me literally gasping for air. But I am happy to say that I am, and continue to be, on the mend. Best wishes, Tony”

His current role on the shadow cabinet is Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. In years past Mr Lloyd has also represented Stretford and Central Manchester and was Greater Manchester’s police and crime commissioner from 2012-17.

In May 2017, Lloyd was selected to stand as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for Rochdale at the 2017 general election. He was selected after the incumbent MP, Simon Danzcuk, was disallowed from standing again. Lloyd was elected with a majority of 14,819.

Since his return to the commons in 2017 he’s been Shadow Housing Minister, Shadow Scotland secretary and in he was appointed to his current role of Shadow Northern Ireland secretary in March 2018.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley is standing in for Mr Lloyd as Shadow Northern Ireland secretary while he continues his recovery.